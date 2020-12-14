Box: O'Fallon Christian 31, Trinity 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|4
|4
|12
|9
|29
|O'Fallon Christian
|6
|10
|8
|7
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-6
|0-2
|126/21
|198/33
|O'Fallon Christian
|2-3
|1-1
|105/18
|204/34
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|6-9
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-7
|0
|4-8
|3
|Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-7
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
