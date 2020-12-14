 Skip to main content
Box: O'Fallon Christian 31, Trinity 29
Box: O'Fallon Christian 31, Trinity 29

1234Final
Trinity4412929
O'Fallon Christian6108731
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Trinity0-60-2126/21198/33
O'Fallon Christian2-31-1105/18204/34
TrinityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Swindle (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)146-902-22
Jada Vence (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)82-704-83
Destiny Bridges (#14, 5-2, G, So.)42-2000
Jayce Barnes (#4, 5-1, G, Sr.)31-70-11-24
Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.
