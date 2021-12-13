Box: Okawville 48, Alton Marquette 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Okawville
|20
|9
|9
|10
|48
|Alton Marquette
|4
|16
|3
|14
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Okawville
|8-0
|1-0
|443/55
|252/32
|Alton Marquette
|6-4
|1-0
|480/60
|382/48
|Okawville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|14
|2
|2
|4-4
|0
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-3
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|0
|6-10
|0
|Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.