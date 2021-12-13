 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Okawville 48, Alton Marquette 37
0 comments

Box: Okawville 48, Alton Marquette 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Okawville20991048
Alton Marquette41631437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Okawville8-01-0443/55252/32
Alton Marquette6-41-0480/60382/48
Okawville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)14224-40
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)13412-30
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)6006-100
Nia Ballinger (#11, 5-5, G, Jr.)21000
Laura Hewitt (#25, 5-9, C, So.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News