Box: Okawville 55, O'Fallon 50

1234Final
O'Fallon1112141350
Okawville151120955
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon20-46-11458/61914/38
Okawville20-36-01271/53785/33

O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)22519-121
Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)15421-13
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)60204
D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)3101-23
Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)30101
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)1001-30
O'Fallon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
