Box: Okawville 55, O'Fallon 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon
|11
|12
|14
|13
|50
|Okawville
|15
|11
|20
|9
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon
|20-4
|6-1
|1458/61
|914/38
|Okawville
|20-3
|6-0
|1271/53
|785/33
People are also reading…
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, SG, Sr.)
|22
|5
|1
|9-12
|1
|Jailah Pelly (#1, 5-9, PG, Sr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-1
|3
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D'Myjah Bolds (#3, 6-2, PF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ma'Chilah Vinson (#10, 5-4, PG, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-9, SF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|O'Fallon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.