 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Okawville 56, Red Bud 27
0 comments

Box: Okawville 56, Red Bud 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Okawville171221656
Red Bud1046727
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Okawville5-01-0280/56163/33
Red Bud4-30-1243/49247/49
Okawville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)84-80-100
Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)71-21-42-21
Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)63-5003
Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)41-602-22
Madison Falkenhain (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)21-10-100
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News