Box: Okawville 56, Red Bud 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Okawville
|17
|12
|21
|6
|56
|Red Bud
|10
|4
|6
|7
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Okawville
|5-0
|1-0
|280/56
|163/33
|Red Bud
|4-3
|0-1
|243/49
|247/49
|Okawville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Sievers (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-8
|0-1
|0
|0
|Addi Dilley (#3, 5-5, PG, So.)
|7
|1-2
|1-4
|2-2
|1
|Chloe Wild (#12, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|3
|Lyla Hess (#22, 5-6, G, So.)
|4
|1-6
|0
|2-2
|2
|Madison Falkenhain (#30, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
