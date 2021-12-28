Box: Okawville 58, O'Fallon 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Okawville
|13
|13
|13
|19
|58
|O'Fallon
|14
|15
|12
|16
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Okawville
|12-0
|2-0
|672/56
|397/33
|O'Fallon
|10-3
|2-2
|667/56
|506/42
|Okawville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|O'Fallon
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|18
|7
|1
|1-2
|2
|Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|3
|Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.