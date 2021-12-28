 Skip to main content
Box: Okawville 58, O'Fallon 57
Box: Okawville 58, O'Fallon 57

1234Final
Okawville1313131958
O'Fallon1415121657
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Okawville12-02-0672/56397/33
O'Fallon10-32-2667/56506/42
Okawville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
O'FallonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Shannon Dowell (#21, 5-10, G, Jr.)18711-22
Laylah Jackson (#12, 5-6, PG, Jr.)13321-13
Avery Christopher (#2, 5-5, G, Sr.)81203
D'myjah Bolds (#4, 6-1, SF, So.)7301-21
Klaire Keel (#3, 5-6, SG, Sr.)60200
Zsana Hawkins (#55, 5-10, C, Jr.)21001
Carolyn Foster (#33, 5-8, G, So.)21003
Malia Robertson (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)1001-22
