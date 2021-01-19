Box: Orchard Farm 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|8
|13
|9
|16
|46
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|13
|9
|12
|9
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|7-6
|1-1
|539/41
|539/41
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-9
|0-3
|524/40
|632/49
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Frey
|18
|9
|0
|0
|4
|Hailey Jolliff
|16
|3
|2
|4-6
|3
|Sara Gordley (Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|2
|Toni Patterson (Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Dori Earle (Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
