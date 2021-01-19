 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 43
Box: Orchard Farm 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 43

1234Final
Orchard Farm81391646
Liberty (Wentzville)13912943
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm7-61-1539/41539/41
Liberty (Wentzville)5-90-3524/40632/49
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey189004
Hailey Jolliff16324-63
Sara Gordley (Sr.)5110-12
Toni Patterson (Sr.)3101-22
Dori Earle (Jr.)1001-20
