Box: Orchard Farm 53, Visitation 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|10
|10
|13
|14
|47
|Orchard Farm
|11
|15
|15
|12
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|6-6
|1-0
|599/50
|553/46
|Orchard Farm
|10-0
|1-0
|598/50
|256/21
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|15
|0
|3
|6-8
|2
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|1
|Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|5
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-6
|2
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|4
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|20
|4
|2
|6-10
|2
|Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|5
|Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|1
|Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|5
|Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|4
|Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
