Box: Orchard Farm 53, Visitation 47
Box: Orchard Farm 53, Visitation 47

1234Final
Visitation1010131447
Orchard Farm1115151253
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation6-61-0599/50553/46
Orchard Farm10-01-0598/50256/21
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)15036-82
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)11032-21
Avery McLaughlin (#44, 5-10, P, Fr.)8204-65
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)60203
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)4102-62
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)3101-44
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)20426-102
Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)8302-25
Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)7021-21
Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)6202-23
Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)5201-15
Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)4004-64
Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)21000
Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)1001-20
