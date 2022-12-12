 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 55, De Soto 27

1234Final
De Soto6311727
Orchard Farm191315855
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto1-60-0231/33309/44
Orchard Farm4-30-0345/49340/49

De SotoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jami Smith (#5, Sr.)134-71-42-20
Kennedy Mertens (#14, Sr.)52-201-23
Makenzi Missey (#12, Fr.)52-30-21-20
Ashlynn Jones (#15, Jr.)21-100-13
Monica Broombaugh (#10, Sr.)20-902-20
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
