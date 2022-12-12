Box: Orchard Farm 55, De Soto 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|6
|3
|11
|7
|27
|Orchard Farm
|19
|13
|15
|8
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|1-6
|0-0
|231/33
|309/44
|Orchard Farm
|4-3
|0-0
|345/49
|340/49
People are also reading…
|De Soto
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jami Smith (#5, Sr.)
|13
|4-7
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Kennedy Mertens (#14, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Makenzi Missey (#12, Fr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Ashlynn Jones (#15, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Monica Broombaugh (#10, Sr.)
|2
|0-9
|0
|2-2
|0
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.