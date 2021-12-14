 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 57, De Soto 29
1234Final
De Soto967729
Orchard Farm24246357
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto2-60-0221/28339/42
Orchard Farm6-00-0386/48124/16
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)12222-20
Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)11123-40
Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)72100
Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)6111-21
Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)63002
Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)51102
Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)42002
Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)30100
Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)30104
