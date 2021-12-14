Box: Orchard Farm 57, De Soto 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|9
|6
|7
|7
|29
|Orchard Farm
|24
|24
|6
|3
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|2-6
|0-0
|221/28
|339/42
|Orchard Farm
|6-0
|0-0
|386/48
|124/16
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-4
|0
|Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
Tags
