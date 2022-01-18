 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 24
Box: Orchard Farm 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 24

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)5510024
Orchard Farm1613161560
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-110-2406/31615/47
Orchard Farm12-02-0717/55322/25
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)102203
Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)10402-21
Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)7210-23
Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)72101
Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)7301-21
Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)7301-21
Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)63002
Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)30101
Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)3101-20
