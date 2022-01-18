Box: Orchard Farm 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|5
|10
|0
|24
|Orchard Farm
|16
|13
|16
|15
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-11
|0-2
|406/31
|615/47
|Orchard Farm
|12-0
|2-0
|717/55
|322/25
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|3
|Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
