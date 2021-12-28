Box: Orchard Farm 68, Valley Park 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|24
|10
|23
|11
|68
|Valley Park
|2
|3
|2
|2
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|8-0
|0-0
|491/61
|162/20
|Valley Park
|3-6
|1-0
|323/40
|411/51
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|0
|Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|1
|Allison Ruhling (#5, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
