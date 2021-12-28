 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 68, Valley Park 9
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 68, Valley Park 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Orchard Farm2410231168
Valley Park23229
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm8-00-0491/61162/20
Valley Park3-61-0323/40411/51
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)126001
Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)10311-20
Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)10402-22
Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)9121-20
Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)8302-24
Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)7301-11
Allison Ruhling (#5, 6-0, F, Jr.)51100
Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)42003
Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)30101
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News