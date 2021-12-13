 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 73, Wright City 5
Box: Orchard Farm 73, Wright City 5

1234Final
Wright City02305
Orchard Farm1422181973
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Wright City2-30-0163/33214/43
Orchard Farm5-00-0329/6695/19
Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)13601-30
Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)102202
Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)84001
Emma Bauer (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)8302-20
Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)72100
Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)7203-40
Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)63003
Allison Ruhling (#5, 6-0, F, Jr.)42002
Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)42000
Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)42000
Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)21004
