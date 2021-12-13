Box: Orchard Farm 73, Wright City 5

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Wright City
|0
|2
|3
|0
|5
|Orchard Farm
|14
|22
|18
|19
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Wright City
|2-3
|0-0
|163/33
|214/43
|Orchard Farm
|5-0
|0-0
|329/66
|95/19
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|0
|Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Emma Bauer (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Katy Beth Brown (#15, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Allison Ruhling (#5, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
