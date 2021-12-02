 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 79, Valley Park 42
1234Final
Valley Park28131942
Orchard Farm3019151579
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park2-31-0210/42215/43
Orchard Farm3-00-0177/3584/17
Valley Park
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)15225-62
Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)13314-40
Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)102201
Emma Bauer (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)9212-21
Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)84001
Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)72103
Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)5110-21
Allison Ruhling (#5, 6-0, F, Jr.)4011-21
Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)4011-20
Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)4200-13
