Box: Orchard Farm 79, Valley Park 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|2
|8
|13
|19
|42
|Orchard Farm
|30
|19
|15
|15
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|2-3
|1-0
|210/42
|215/43
|Orchard Farm
|3-0
|0-0
|177/35
|84/17
|Valley Park
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Williams (#1, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|15
|2
|2
|5-6
|2
|Amelia Thro (#3, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|0
|Payton Meyers (#21, 5-6, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Emma Bauer (#32, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|1
|Camryn Nelson (#13, 5-5, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Addison Brown (#30, 5-4, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Bailey Goeke (#14, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-2
|1
|Allison Ruhling (#5, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Maddy Shelton (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|0
|Olivia Goeke (#23, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|3
