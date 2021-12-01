 Skip to main content
Box: Owensville 70, Marquette 69
Box: Owensville 70, Marquette 69

1234Final
Owensville1913201870
Marquette1819112169
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Owensville4-00-0252/63159/40
Marquette2-10-0188/47175/44
Owensville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)4317-3709-123
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)150-15-803
Kate Dolson (#22, G)51-31-103
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)42-30-402
Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)21-2002
