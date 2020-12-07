Box: Owensville 73, St. Clair 65

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Owensville
|16
|17
|27
|13
|73
|St. Clair
|9
|20
|19
|17
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Owensville
|3-1
|1-0
|250/62
|202/50
|St. Clair
|1-1
|0-1
|125/31
|119/30
|Owensville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Finley (#14, PG, Jr.)
|35
|6-12
|5-8
|8-10
|3
|Emma Daniels (#1, G, Fr.)
|14
|3-6
|2-8
|2-2
|0
|Kyla Hendrix (#22, G, Jr.)
|11
|4-8
|0-4
|3-5
|4
|Kate Angell (#15, G, Sr.)
|9
|0-1
|3-9
|0
|0
|Anna Skornia (#25, C, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Landry Watson (#2, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|Owensville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
