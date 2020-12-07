 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Owensville 73, St. Clair 65
0 comments

Box: Owensville 73, St. Clair 65

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Owensville1617271373
St. Clair920191765
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Owensville3-11-0250/62202/50
St. Clair1-10-1125/31119/30
OwensvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Finley (#14, PG, Jr.)356-125-88-103
Emma Daniels (#1, G, Fr.)143-62-82-20
Kyla Hendrix (#22, G, Jr.)114-80-43-54
Kate Angell (#15, G, Sr.)90-13-900
Anna Skornia (#25, C, Sr.)21-1003
Landry Watson (#2, G, So.)21-20-202
Owensville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports