Box: Pacific 40, Crystal City 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Crystal City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-3
|0-0
|115/29
|171/43
|Crystal City
|0-2
|0-0
|25/6
|113/28
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Stahl (#41)
|15
|7-13
|0
|1-1
|5
|Shelby Kelemen (#21, So.)
|11
|5-10
|0-7
|1-2
|4
|Jaylynn Miller (#31)
|5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Hannah Bruns (#33)
|3
|1-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Alaina Greer (#2)
|2
|0-5
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|Camilla Winkelman (#1)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Molly Prichard (#22)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
