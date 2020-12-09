 Skip to main content
Box: Pacific 40, Crystal City 25
1234Final
Pacific000040
Crystal City000025
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific1-30-0115/29171/43
Crystal City0-20-025/6113/28
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Stahl (#41)157-1301-15
Shelby Kelemen (#21, So.)115-100-71-24
Jaylynn Miller (#31)51-21-200
Hannah Bruns (#33)31-601-23
Alaina Greer (#2)20-50-12-43
Camilla Winkelman (#1)21-100-11
Molly Prichard (#22)21-4003
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
