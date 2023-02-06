|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|3-18
|0-4
|795/38
|1153/55
|Pacific
|7-14
|1-3
|801/38
|871/41
People are also reading…
|St. Clair
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Clark (#20, 5-8, PG, Jr.)
|16
|8-17
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Shelby Kelemen (#21, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|9
|1-5
|2-9
|1-2
|0
|Rhyan Murphy (#1, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|9
|4-8
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Molly Prichard (#22, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-10
|0
|1-6
|0
|Alena Daniel (#10, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|0-5
|0
|2-2
|0
|Lainie Greer (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Trinity Brandhorst (#4, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0