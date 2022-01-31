Box: Pacific 45, Northwest Cedar Hill 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|6
|9
|7
|23
|45
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|9
|8
|12
|9
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|5-11
|0-2
|557/35
|683/43
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|8-11
|0-2
|730/46
|800/50
People are also reading…
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|22
|5-10
|0
|12-12
|4
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-11
|0-2
|2-5
|2
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|0-1
|3-5
|4
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|4
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|2