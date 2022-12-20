Box: Pacific 59, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|7
|11
|5
|23
|Pacific
|20
|13
|16
|10
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-8
|0-0
|321/32
|536/54
|Pacific
|3-7
|0-2
|345/34
|367/37
People are also reading…
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Madison Hogan (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Amelia Lawrence (#20, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.