Box: Pacific 59, Northwest Cedar Hill 23

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill0711523
Pacific2013161059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-80-0321/32536/54
Pacific3-70-2345/34367/37

Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Madison Hogan (#22, 5-6, G, Fr.)135100
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, Sr.)51100
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Sr.)2100-21
Amelia Lawrence (#20, 5-4, G, So.)21001
Lexie LaBrash (#21, 5-2, G, So.)1001-21
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
