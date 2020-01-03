Box: Pacific 44, De Soto 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|10
|12
|11
|11
|44
|De Soto
|8
|9
|8
|11
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|6-4
|0-1
|470/47
|441/44
|De Soto
|4-10
|0-0
|471/47
|559/56
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)
|14
|7-11
|0
|0
|3
|Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|4
|Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|2-2
|1
|Kiley Stahl (#41, For)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)
|4
|2-7
|0-4
|0
|1
|Hannah Bruns (#33, For)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Brenna Moore (#32, For)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Alaina Greer (#4, Gua)
|1
|0
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.