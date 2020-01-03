Box: Pacific 44, De Soto 36
Box: Pacific 44, De Soto 36

1234Final
Pacific1012111144
De Soto8981136
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific6-40-1470/47441/44
De Soto4-100-0471/47559/56
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)147-11003
Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)72-31-304
Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)71-21-22-21
Kiley Stahl (#41, For)73-601-23
Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)42-70-401
Hannah Bruns (#33, For)21-300-13
Brenna Moore (#32, For)21-600-21
Alaina Greer (#4, Gua)100-21-20
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
