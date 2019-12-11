Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Pacific1411181356
St. Louis Patriots5513831
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific3-10-0181/45123/31
St. Louis Patriots1-60-0295/74404/101
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brenna Moore (#32, For)168-13003
Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)153-73-504
Kiley Stahl (#41, For)105-6002
Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)60-12-502
Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)51-51-204
Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)42-6000
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.

