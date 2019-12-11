|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|14
|11
|18
|13
|56
|St. Louis Patriots
|5
|5
|13
|8
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|3-1
|0-0
|181/45
|123/31
|St. Louis Patriots
|1-6
|0-0
|295/74
|404/101
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brenna Moore (#32, For)
|16
|8-13
|0
|0
|3
|Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)
|15
|3-7
|3-5
|0
|4
|Kiley Stahl (#41, For)
|10
|5-6
|0
|0
|2
|Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)
|6
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|2
|Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)
|5
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|4
|Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.