Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Pacific191271048
St. Paul Lutheran8612430
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific4-10-0229/46153/31
St. Paul Lutheran1-20-098/20143/29
PacificPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)198-91-602
Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)134-1205-61
Brenna Moore (#32, For)42-5003
Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)42-50-403
Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)41-30-22-24
Kiley Stahl (#41, For)42-700-21
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.