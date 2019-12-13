|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|19
|12
|7
|10
|48
|St. Paul Lutheran
|8
|6
|12
|4
|30
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|4-1
|0-0
|229/46
|153/31
|St. Paul Lutheran
|1-2
|0-0
|98/20
|143/29
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)
|19
|8-9
|1-6
|0
|2
|Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)
|13
|4-12
|0
|5-6
|1
|Brenna Moore (#32, For)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|3
|Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-4
|0
|3
|Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Kiley Stahl (#41, For)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0-2
|1
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.