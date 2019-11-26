|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|12
|10
|4
|17
|43
|Washington
|3
|8
|5
|6
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|1-0
|0-0
|43/43
|22/22
|Washington
|0-1
|0-0
|22/22
|43/43
|Pacific
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Stahl (#41, For)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|2
|Cori O'Neill (#23, Cen, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-7
|0
|Lilly Prichard (#1, Gua)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|0
|Brenna Moore (#32, For)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|1
|Annie Mueller (#31, Gua, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|3
|Shelby Kelemen (#10, Gua, Fr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|2
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.