|Final
|Grandview
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Park Hills Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Grandview
|0-1
|0-0
|33/33
|57/57
|Park Hills Central
|1-0
|0-0
|57/57
|33/33
|Grandview
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isabelle Kuczka (#14, 5-7, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|1-5
|2-3
|0
|3
|Sarra Faust (#2, 5-8, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|3-10
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Natalie Moore (#22, 5-8, For, So.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Anna Belle Wakeland (#23, 6-2, For, Fr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|1
|Hailey Harlow (#33, 5-10, For, Sr.)
|4
|1-6
|0
|2-2
|5
|Jordyn Zoph (#4, 5-6, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|Molly Gearhart (#24, 5-5, Gua, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Grandview
|Individual stats Have not been reported.