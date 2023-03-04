|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|11-15
|2-3
|1099/42
|1077/41
|Parkway Central
|12-15
|2-4
|1252/48
|1395/54
|McCluer North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava Hayek (#12, Sr.)
|15
|2-5
|3-15
|2-2
|5
|Sadie Levy (#14, So.)
|11
|4-6
|1-9
|0
|1
|Maggie Roberts (#10, Sr.)
|8
|1-3
|1-11
|3-4
|2
|Ellie Sioumcas (#24, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-4
|0
|Alexis Chapman (#22, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn King (#34, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Zoe Fritz (#30, Sr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-4
|3