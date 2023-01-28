Box: Parkway Central 70, Northwest Cedar Hill 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|11
|6
|15
|21
|53
|Parkway Central
|28
|14
|15
|13
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-16
|0-2
|593/33
|994/55
|Parkway Central
|5-10
|0-2
|669/37
|819/46
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maggie Roberts (#10, Sr.)
|22
|4
|4
|2-4
|1
|Sadie Levy (#14, So.)
|20
|3
|4
|2-2
|0
|Ava Hayek (#12, Sr.)
|10
|0
|2
|4-6
|3
|Alexis Chapman (#22, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|2
|Zoe Fritz (#30, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Kiera Gravely (#40, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ellie Sioumcas (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Julia Colozza (#32, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0