Box: Parkway Central 70, Northwest Cedar Hill 53

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill116152153
Parkway Central2814151370

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-160-2593/33994/55
Parkway Central5-100-2669/37819/46
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maggie Roberts (#10, Sr.)22442-41
Sadie Levy (#14, So.)20342-20
Ava Hayek (#12, Sr.)10024-63
Alexis Chapman (#22, Sr.)5103-32
Zoe Fritz (#30, Sr.)5201-24
Kiera Gravely (#40, So.)30101
Ellie Sioumcas (#24, Jr.)3101-21
Julia Colozza (#32, Jr.)21000
