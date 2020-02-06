Box: Parkway Central 53, St. Joseph's 49
1234Final
St. Joseph's149161049
Parkway Central191191453
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's9-71-3795/50775/48
Parkway Central10-71-0800/50755/47
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)145-141-21-23
Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)104-70-62-22
Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)103-41-21-12
Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)83-80-42-34
Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)30-21-203
Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)21-2000
Allison Jansen (#33, 5-11, G, So.)21-2002
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
