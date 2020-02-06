Box: Parkway Central 53, St. Joseph's 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|14
|9
|16
|10
|49
|Parkway Central
|19
|11
|9
|14
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|9-7
|1-3
|795/50
|775/48
|Parkway Central
|10-7
|1-0
|800/50
|755/47
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|14
|5-14
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|Michele Origliasso (#42, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-6
|2-2
|2
|Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|3-8
|0-4
|2-3
|4
|Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|Kathryn Conaty (#23, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Allison Jansen (#33, 5-11, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.