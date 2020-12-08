 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 43, Fort Zumwalt West 38
1234Final
Parkway North108111443
Fort Zumwalt West51271438
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North4-00-0224/56165/41
Fort Zumwalt West2-20-0160/40149/37
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)21336-80
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)7203-41
Malina Roberson (#20, 5-11, F, Jr.)5103-101
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)4102-43
Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)30100
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)30105
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
