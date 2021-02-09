 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 50, Hazelwood Central 20
Box: Parkway North 50, Hazelwood Central 20

1234Final
Parkway North131712850
Hazelwood Central6210220
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North14-63-11117/56931/47
Hazelwood Central0-50-1168/8268/13
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)17332-21
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)11312-24
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)93104
Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)60201
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)42001
London McWilliams (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)30101
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
