Box: Parkway North 50, Hazelwood Central 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|13
|17
|12
|8
|50
|Hazelwood Central
|6
|2
|10
|2
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|14-6
|3-1
|1117/56
|931/47
|Hazelwood Central
|0-5
|0-1
|168/8
|268/13
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|17
|3
|3
|2-2
|1
|Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|4
|Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|London McWilliams (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
