Box: Parkway North 51, Parkway West 30
Box: Parkway North 51, Parkway West 30

1234Final
Parkway North23136951
Parkway West7751130
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North2-00-0125/6274/37
Parkway West0-20-071/36103/52
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)162-64-140-21
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)144-70-16-81
Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)1204-1002
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)71-61-32-33
Malina Roberson (#20, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-1001
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
