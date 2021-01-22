 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 53, Ladue 40
1234Final
Ladue5197940
Parkway North1813121053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue7-61-1607/47588/45
Parkway North9-51-0743/57687/53
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)141-74-601
Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)113-61-42-20
Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)51-11-103
Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)41-50-32-24
Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)31-40-11-22
Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)30-31-100
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)198-1503-40
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)143-82-52-20
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)111-33-302
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)63-30-102
Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)301-900
