Box: Parkway North 53, Ladue 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|5
|19
|7
|9
|40
|Parkway North
|18
|13
|12
|10
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|7-6
|1-1
|607/47
|588/45
|Parkway North
|9-5
|1-0
|743/57
|687/53
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|14
|1-7
|4-6
|0
|1
|Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|3-6
|1-4
|2-2
|0
|Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|3
|Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0-3
|2-2
|4
|Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|0