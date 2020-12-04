 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 56, Parkway South 53
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 56, Parkway South 53

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Parkway North1312161556
Parkway South188111653
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North3-00-0181/60127/42
Parkway South2-10-0170/57130/43
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)231003-52
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)15414-41
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)102203
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)81205
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports