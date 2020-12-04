Box: Parkway North 56, Parkway South 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|13
|12
|16
|15
|56
|Parkway South
|18
|8
|11
|16
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|3-0
|0-0
|181/60
|127/42
|Parkway South
|2-1
|0-0
|170/57
|130/43
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|23
|10
|0
|3-5
|2
|Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-4
|1
|Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
