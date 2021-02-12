 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 58, Kirkwood 38
Box: Parkway North 58, Kirkwood 38

1234Final
Parkway North1316131658
Kirkwood101011738
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North15-64-11175/56969/46
Kirkwood4-130-2707/34832/40
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)22540-10
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)17605-83
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)9107-84
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)81203
Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)21004
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
