Box: Parkway North 58, Kirkwood 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|13
|16
|13
|16
|58
|Kirkwood
|10
|10
|11
|7
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|15-6
|4-1
|1175/56
|969/46
|Kirkwood
|4-13
|0-2
|707/34
|832/40
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|22
|5
|4
|0-1
|0
|Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-8
|3
|Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|9
|1
|0
|7-8
|4
|Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
