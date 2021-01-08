Box: Parkway North 59, Warrenton 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|9
|13
|10
|13
|45
|Parkway North
|18
|10
|14
|17
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|1-3
|1-0
|185/46
|224/56
|Parkway North
|7-4
|0-0
|596/149
|558/140
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|23
|6
|3
|2-2
|0
|Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|18
|8
|0
|2-5
|3
|Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|1
|London McWilliams (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0