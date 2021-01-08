 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 59, Warrenton 45
Box: Parkway North 59, Warrenton 45

1234Final
Warrenton913101345
Parkway North1810141759
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton1-31-0185/46224/56
Parkway North7-40-0596/149558/140
Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aliyah Williams (#4, 5-3, G, Sr.)23632-20
Chanel Davis (#30, 5-11, F, Sr.)18802-53
Elyse Marshall (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)6300-13
Madison Adolphsen (#34, 6-0, G, Jr.)6020-21
London McWilliams (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)30100
Ali Jordan (#11, 5-10, G, Sr.)30100
