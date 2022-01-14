Box: Parkway South 46, Summit 42

|1
|Final
|Summit
|8
|11
|10
|13
|42
|Parkway South
|12
|15
|11
|8
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|5-10
|0-2
|600/40
|652/43
|Parkway South
|7-7
|1-1
|614/41
|651/43
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|20
|2
|4
|4-6
|4
|Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|3
|Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-1
|3
|Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-5, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
