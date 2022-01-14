 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Parkway South 46, Summit 42
Box: Parkway South 46, Summit 42

1234Final
Summit811101342
Parkway South121511846
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit5-100-2600/40652/43
Parkway South7-71-1614/41651/43
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Sr.)20244-64
Cece Hoeflinger (#10, 5-6, G, So.)9212-23
Devon Crews (#30, 5-8, F, Sr.)60203
Abby Ulsas (#23, 5-5, G, Jr.)3010-13
Margaret Schnieders (#14, 5-5, G, So.)30101
Gabby Greer (#34, 6-1, C, Jr.)1001-24
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
