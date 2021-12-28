 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 47, Nerinx Hall 42
Box: Parkway South 47, Nerinx Hall 42

1234Final
Parkway South23106847
Nerinx Hall55191342
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South6-50-0492/45493/45
Nerinx Hall4-60-0367/33432/39
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)188-100-12-42
Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)152-72-85-114
Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)93-60-23-44
Sophie Ellington (#3, , G, Jr.)21-1002
Grace Esker (#23, , F, Sr.)21-200-23
Payton Gaughan (#45, G, Sr.)1001-20
Nerinx HallPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allie Carosello (#32, 6-1, C, Sr.)17507-74
Haylee Braun (#23, 5-7, G, So.)10122-24
Sophia Schoen (#30, 5-7, G, Jr.)60204
Caroline Ritter (#10, 5-9, G, So.)42003
Janie Schnell (#2, 5-3, G, So.)3101-10
Caitlyn Fronick (#5, 5-9, P, Jr.)21003
