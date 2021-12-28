Box: Parkway South 47, Nerinx Hall 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|23
|10
|6
|8
|47
|Nerinx Hall
|5
|5
|19
|13
|42
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|6-5
|0-0
|492/45
|493/45
|Nerinx Hall
|4-6
|0-0
|367/33
|432/39
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)
|18
|8-10
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)
|15
|2-7
|2-8
|5-11
|4
|Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|0-2
|3-4
|4
|Sophie Ellington (#3, , G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Grace Esker (#23, , F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|3
|Payton Gaughan (#45, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Nerinx Hall
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Carosello (#32, 6-1, C, Sr.)
|17
|5
|0
|7-7
|4
|Haylee Braun (#23, 5-7, G, So.)
|10
|1
|2
|2-2
|4
|Sophia Schoen (#30, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Caroline Ritter (#10, 5-9, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Janie Schnell (#2, 5-3, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Caitlyn Fronick (#5, 5-9, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
