Box: Parkway South 49, Oakville 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|8
|21
|12
|8
|49
|Oakville
|2
|11
|1
|12
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|3-2
|0-0
|269/54
|216/43
|Oakville
|3-2
|0-0
|242/48
|195/39
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)
|16
|6-13
|0
|4-5
|3
|Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)
|13
|6-12
|0
|1-1
|3
|Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)
|12
|2-5
|2-11
|2-2
|2
|Payton Gaughan (#45, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|Hannah Jones (#44, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.