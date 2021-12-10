 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway South 49, Oakville 26
0 comments

Box: Parkway South 49, Oakville 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway South82112849
Oakville21111226
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South3-20-0269/54216/43
Oakville3-20-0242/48195/39
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)166-1304-53
Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)136-1201-13
Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)122-52-112-22
Payton Gaughan (#45, G, Sr.)51-11-302
Hannah Jones (#44, G, So.)301-302
Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News