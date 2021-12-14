Box: Parkway South 53, Francis Howell 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|18
|6
|13
|16
|53
|Francis Howell
|12
|12
|19
|9
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|4-2
|0-0
|322/54
|268/45
|Francis Howell
|2-4
|0-0
|278/46
|265/44
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|29
|7
|2
|9-11
|1
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|2
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
