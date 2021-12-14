 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 53, Francis Howell 52
1234Final
Parkway South186131653
Francis Howell121219952
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South4-20-0322/54268/45
Francis Howell2-40-0278/46265/44
Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)29729-111
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)9401-32
Danielle Moore (#13, G)8302-24
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)6111-21
