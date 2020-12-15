 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 54, Francis Howell 47
1234Final
Francis Howell1311111247
Parkway South918131454
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell2-30-0220/44234/47
Parkway South4-20-0297/59295/59
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Ellington (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)21616-94
Alivia McCulla (#33, 6-0, F, So.)13405-63
Annalise Dorr (#54, 5-8, G, So.)90303
Payton Gaughan (#45, 5-7, G, Jr.)7021-21
Emme Heimlich (#20, 5-7, G, So.)4011-30
