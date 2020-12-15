Box: Parkway South 54, Francis Howell 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|13
|11
|11
|12
|47
|Parkway South
|9
|18
|13
|14
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|2-3
|0-0
|220/44
|234/47
|Parkway South
|4-2
|0-0
|297/59
|295/59
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Ellington (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|21
|6
|1
|6-9
|4
|Alivia McCulla (#33, 6-0, F, So.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-6
|3
|Annalise Dorr (#54, 5-8, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Payton Gaughan (#45, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|1
|Emme Heimlich (#20, 5-7, G, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
