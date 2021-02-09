 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 67, Parkway West 42
1234Final
Parkway South1720201067
Parkway West108121242
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South11-82-11055/561003/53
Parkway West4-91-2542/29623/33
Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)193-122-87-101
Abbey Thompson (#40, 6-2, F, Sr.)63-600-12
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)51-41-90-31
Mary Hardy (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)42-60-101
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, So.)42-8001
Maddie Jennings (#45, 5-8, F, Fr.)21-30-104
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)21-1001
