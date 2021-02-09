Box: Parkway South 67, Parkway West 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|17
|20
|20
|10
|67
|Parkway West
|10
|8
|12
|12
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|11-8
|2-1
|1055/56
|1003/53
|Parkway West
|4-9
|1-2
|542/29
|623/33
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|19
|3-12
|2-8
|7-10
|1
|Abbey Thompson (#40, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-6
|0
|0-1
|2
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-9
|0-3
|1
|Mary Hardy (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0
|1
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|1
|Maddie Jennings (#45, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
