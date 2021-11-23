Box: Parkway South 86, Parkway Central 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|6
|10
|12
|3
|31
|Parkway South
|24
|34
|22
|6
|86
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|0-1
|0-0
|31/31
|86/86
|Parkway South
|1-0
|0-0
|86/86
|31/31
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)
|23
|2-3
|5-9
|4-4
|0
|Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)
|22
|7-9
|0
|8-10
|1
|Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)
|21
|8-12
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|Hannah Jones (#44, G, So.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Esker (#23, , F, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Emme Heimlich (#20, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Payton Gaughan (#45, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|Ellen Dempsey (#10, G, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-2
|1
