Box: Parkway South 86, Parkway Central 31
1234Final
Parkway Central61012331
Parkway South243422686
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central0-10-031/3186/86
Parkway South1-00-086/8631/31
Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annalise Dorr (#54, , G, Jr.)232-35-94-40
Ava McCulla (#32, F, Fr.)227-908-101
Alivia McCulla (#33, F, Jr.)218-121-12-61
Hannah Jones (#44, G, So.)63-3000
Grace Esker (#23, , F, Sr.)51-11-100
Emme Heimlich (#20, G, Jr.)41-20-22-20
Payton Gaughan (#45, G, Sr.)30-11-10-11
Ellen Dempsey (#10, G, Jr.)20-102-21
