Box: Parkway South 51, St. Joseph's 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|5
|5
|11
|21
|42
|Parkway South
|10
|9
|11
|21
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|12-10
|1-5
|1081/49
|1073/49
|Parkway South
|10-15
|1-5
|1127/51
|1213/55
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)
|15
|7-16
|0
|1-3
|2
|Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|11
|3-8
|1-7
|2-4
|4
|Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|2
|Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|5
|Allison Jansen (#33, 5-11, G, So.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|3
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.