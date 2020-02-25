Box: Parkway South 51, St. Joseph's 42
1234Final
St. Joseph's55112142
Parkway South109112151
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's12-101-51081/491073/49
Parkway South10-151-51127/511213/55
St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kiley Duchardt (#32, 5-10, F, So.)157-1601-32
Emily Lally (#24, 5-5, G, Jr.)113-81-72-44
Allie Westphale (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)72-31-702
Sarah Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Sr.)51-31-305
Allison Jansen (#33, 5-11, G, So.)42-5003
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
