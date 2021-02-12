 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 38, Lafayette 34
1234Final
Lafayette1394834
Parkway West411121138
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette12-93-21019/49881/42
Parkway West5-92-2580/28657/31
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, So.)125-80-32-30
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Jr.)113-71-42-21
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)81-41-53-44
Abbey Thompson (#40, 6-2, F, Sr.)40-404-62
Mary Hardy (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)31-401-30
