 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Parkway West 52, Parkway Central 23
0 comments

Box: Parkway West 52, Parkway Central 23

  • 0
1234Final
Parkway Central1127323
Parkway West98161952
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central0-80-0268/34473/59
Parkway West6-20-0424/53306/38
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sadie Levy (#14, G)7112-33
Zoe Fritz (#30, F, Jr.)42001
Maggie Roberts (#10, G, Jr.)3101-21
U'Leyce Robinson (#34, G, Sr.)3101-13
Alexis Chapman (#22, F)21002
Ava Hayek (#12, F, Jr.)2002-23
Kyndall Jesse (#20, G, So.)21000
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)16233-42
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)14413-53
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)6104-62
Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)5103-43
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)42001
Josie Grunzinger (5-8, G, Fr.)3101-20
Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)21000
Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)2002-24
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News