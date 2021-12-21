Box: Parkway West 52, Parkway Central 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|11
|2
|7
|3
|23
|Parkway West
|9
|8
|16
|19
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|0-8
|0-0
|268/34
|473/59
|Parkway West
|6-2
|0-0
|424/53
|306/38
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sadie Levy (#14, G)
|7
|1
|1
|2-3
|3
|Zoe Fritz (#30, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maggie Roberts (#10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|U'Leyce Robinson (#34, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|3
|Alexis Chapman (#22, F)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Ava Hayek (#12, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Kyndall Jesse (#20, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|16
|2
|3
|3-4
|2
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-5
|3
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|2
|Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|3
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Josie Grunzinger (5-8, G, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
