Box: Parkway West 57, Seckman 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|6
|6
|6
|9
|27
|Parkway West
|18
|11
|14
|14
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|1-3
|0-0
|142/36
|175/44
|Parkway West
|4-0
|0-0
|233/58
|148/37
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|22
|8
|1
|3-4
|5
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|1
|4
|1-5
|1
|Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|4
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Haley Moore (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
