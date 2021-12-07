 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 57, Seckman 27
Box: Parkway West 57, Seckman 27

1234Final
Seckman666927
Parkway West1811141457
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-30-0142/36175/44
Parkway West4-00-0233/58148/37
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)22813-45
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)15141-51
Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)8302-44
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)42003
Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)3101-22
Haley Moore (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)21000
Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)21000
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)1001-20
