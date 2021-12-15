 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 59, Ladue 22
1234Final
Ladue628622
Parkway West1813181059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue2-30-0154/31198/40
Parkway West5-10-0327/65232/46
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)153301
Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)14602-50
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)13223-42
Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)6202-41
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)5201-34
Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)51101
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)1001-23
