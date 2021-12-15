Box: Parkway West 59, Ladue 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|6
|2
|8
|6
|22
|Parkway West
|18
|13
|18
|10
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|2-3
|0-0
|154/31
|198/40
|Parkway West
|5-1
|0-0
|327/65
|232/46
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|2
|3-4
|2
|Maddie Jennings (#11, 5-9, G, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|1
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|4
|Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
