Box: Parkway West 68, Francis Howell North 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|17
|20
|11
|20
|68
|Francis Howell North
|14
|10
|14
|14
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|8-3
|0-0
|615/56
|459/42
|Francis Howell North
|2-6
|0-2
|328/30
|413/38
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|28
|3
|5
|7-8
|3
|Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|2
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-5
|1
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|0
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|23
|6
|2
|5-6
|1
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-2
|1
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|5
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
