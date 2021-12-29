 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 68, Francis Howell North 52
1234Final
Parkway West1720112068
Francis Howell North1410141452
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West8-30-0615/56459/42
Francis Howell North2-60-2328/30413/38
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)28357-83
Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)14602-32
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)11214-51
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)102201
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)5103-40
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)23625-61
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)15421-21
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)8211-25
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)21003
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)21004
Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)21004
