Box: Parkway West 71, Parkway South 53
1234Final
Parkway South910211353
Parkway West2516141671
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South1-10-0139/70102/51
Parkway West2-00-0117/5887/44
Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)365-98-132-42
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)204-73-113-44
Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)63-7003
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)52-701-22
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)42-8001
