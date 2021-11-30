Box: Parkway West 71, Parkway South 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|9
|10
|21
|13
|53
|Parkway West
|25
|16
|14
|16
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|1-1
|0-0
|139/70
|102/51
|Parkway West
|2-0
|0-0
|117/58
|87/44
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|36
|5-9
|8-13
|2-4
|2
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|20
|4-7
|3-11
|3-4
|4
|Siena Snyder (#30, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0
|3
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-7
|0
|1-2
|2
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.