Box: Parkway West 78, Lutheran North 50
1234Final
Parkway West1224152778
Lutheran North813181150
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West7-30-0547/55407/41
Lutheran North1-60-1275/28352/35
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)22526-92
Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)17703-33
Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)15134-62
Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)12600-22
Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)6202-21
Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)42000
Josie Grunzinger (#20, 5-8, G, Fr.)21000
Lutheran NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Sullivan (#25, 5-11, G, Jr.)3010010-121
Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Sr.)11312-43
Amori Wilks (#5, 5-8, G, So.)51102
Kennedy West (#23, 4-10, G, Jr.)21002
Jalia Haywood (#4, 5-10, G, Fr.)21003
News