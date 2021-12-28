Box: Parkway West 78, Lutheran North 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway West
|12
|24
|15
|27
|78
|Lutheran North
|8
|13
|18
|11
|50
-
-
-
-
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|7-3
|0-0
|547/55
|407/41
|Lutheran North
|1-6
|0-1
|275/28
|352/35
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Triniti Cook (#4, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|22
|5
|2
|6-9
|2
|Lexi Etchason (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-3
|3
|Abbie Zensen (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|15
|1
|3
|4-6
|2
|Alexa Riddel (#34, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|2
|Piper Brown (#33, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Madison Humme (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Josie Grunzinger (#20, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Sullivan (#25, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|30
|10
|0
|10-12
|1
|Symone Thomas (#42, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-4
|3
|Amori Wilks (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kennedy West (#23, 4-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Jalia Haywood (#4, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
Tags
