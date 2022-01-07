Box: Pattonville 0, Normandy 0

|Final
|Pattonville
|0
|Normandy
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|7-4
|0-0
|541/45
|462/38
|Normandy
|0-3
|0-0
|54/4
|143/12
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|16
|7-10
|0
|2-5
|0
|Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)
|10
|3-5
|0
|4-5
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)
|9
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|0
|Zoe Cox (#21, 5-8, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Pattonville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
