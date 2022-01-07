 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Pattonville 0, Normandy 0
0 comments

Box: Pattonville 0, Normandy 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Final
Pattonville0
Normandy0
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville7-40-0541/45462/38
Normandy0-30-054/4143/12
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, 5-8, Jr.)167-1002-50
Brooke Boyce (#24, 5-9)103-504-50
Zoe Newland (#2, 5-7)93-51-200
Zoe Cox (#21, 5-8, Jr.)84-6000
Kodie Gordon (#23, 5-8)84-6000
Cami Stacker (#1, 5-6, Jr.)62-402-20
Hannah Fenton (#3, 5-4)42-2000
Taylor Montgomery (#11, 5-6)42-40-10-10
Pattonville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News